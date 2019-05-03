By Gizem Taşkın
May 3, 2019
Natural TV, the only private Turkish television channel to broadcast in Africa, aims to create cultural awareness in the continent.
The channel whose staff consists of young people from Rwanda, Ghana and Nigeria, covers 22 African countries and reaches about five million homes.
It airs 24/7 content both in English and French languages.
RECOMMENDED
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies