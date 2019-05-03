TÜRKİYE
Turkey's private TV channel targets African viewers
Natural TV, an infotainment television channel based in Turkey, covers 22 African countries and reaches about five million homes.
Ankara-based, Natural TV brings African viewers a diet of news and sport in English and French. / TRTWorld
By Gizem Taşkın
May 3, 2019

Natural TV, the only private Turkish television channel to broadcast in Africa, aims to create cultural awareness in the continent. 

The channel whose staff consists of young people from Rwanda, Ghana and Nigeria, covers 22 African countries and reaches about five million homes. 

It airs 24/7 content both in English and French languages. 

TRT World's  Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

