Sudanese protesters toned down one of their key demands in an attempt to ease tensions with the ruling military council, which took over the country after ousting longtime president Omar al Bashir last month.

Meanwhile, the former president — now under arrest and held in a Khartoum prison — was ordered to appear before a military-appointed prosecutor for questioning over allegations of money laundering and terror financing, the state SUNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The report had no other details on the development. Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands for genocide and atrocities in Darfur, but the military council has said it would not extradite the ousted president.

The military forced Bashir from office on April 11, after his 30-year rule, and has since jailed him and other former senior officials. But the protesters fear the generals intend to hold onto power or cut a deal with other factions that would leave much of Bashir's regime intact.

They have been holding a sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum and have been negotiating with the council on the makeup of a transitional sovereign council for an interim period. But the talks have become deadlocked as both sides insist they should have the majority of seats in the transitional council.

Demanding more civilians in charge

On Thursday, the Forces of the Declaration for Freedom and Change, a coalition led by the Sudanese Professionals Association that has organised the protests, released a new proposal that drops a key issue of contention between the two sides — the allocation of seats in the transitional council.