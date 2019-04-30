The US' F-35 fighter jet programme is "doomed to complete failure" if Turkey's contributions are excluded, Turkey's president warned on Tuesday.

"Turkey did not and will not accept any impositions in the defence realm, just as in the areas of politics, diplomacy and the economy," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the 14th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF'19) in Istanbul.

He decried attempted "impositions" concerning the F-35s, referring to the US threats to cancel the sale over Turkey buying Russian S-400 missile defence.

"We think that those who try to exclude us on an issue where we are a project and production partner can’t see beyond the end of this.

"I am saying explicitly that the F-35 project is doomed to complete failure if Turkey is excluded," Erdogan said.