TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'F-35 jet programme doomed to failure if Turkey excluded' – Erdogan
Tensions between US and Turkey have worsened in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile system, which the US says will jeopardise Ankara's role in the F-35 fighter jet programme.
'F-35 jet programme doomed to failure if Turkey excluded' – Erdogan
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 14th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'19) at Tuyap Fair and Exhibition Center, in Istanbul, Turkey on April 30, 2019. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 30, 2019

The US' F-35 fighter jet programme is "doomed to complete failure" if Turkey's contributions are excluded, Turkey's president warned on Tuesday.

"Turkey did not and will not accept any impositions in the defence realm, just as in the areas of politics, diplomacy and the economy," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the 14th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF'19) in Istanbul.

He decried attempted "impositions" concerning the F-35s, referring to the US threats to cancel the sale over Turkey buying Russian S-400 missile defence.

"We think that those who try to exclude us on an issue where we are a project and production partner can’t see beyond the end of this.

"I am saying explicitly that the F-35 project is doomed to complete failure if Turkey is excluded," Erdogan said.

RECOMMENDED

US-Turkey tension

Tensions between the US and Turkey have worsened in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile system, which Washington says will jeopardise Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet programme and could trigger congressional sanctions.

Erdogan also said Turkey has reduced its foreign defence industry dependence from 80 percent to 30 percent and it now exports defence industry products.

He added that the country is also making advances in unmanned aircraft worldwide.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia