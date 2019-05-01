TÜRKİYE
International Defence exhibition opens in Turkey
The exhibition showcasing the state-of-the-art equipment, materials and systems produced in the fields of defence, security, maritime and aerospace industry will continue till May 3 in Istanbul.
SAR 223 B weapon is displayed during the14th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) at Tuyap Fair and Exhibition Center in Istanbul, Turkey on April 30, 2019. / AA
May 1, 2019

The 14th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) which went under way in Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday has drawn participants from within the country and abroad.

The exhibition showcasing the "state-of-the-art equipment, materials and systems produced in the fields of defence, security, maritime and aerospace industry" will continue till May 3 at Tuyap Istanbul Fair and Congress Center.

The biannual fair has been organised since 1993 by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and hosted by the Ministry of National Defence.

TRT World's defence analyst Oubai Shahbandar has more.

