WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ethiopian Jews denied migration to Israel
We meet Ababa Acelchao who along with his extended family moved to Israel from Ethiopia in 2001. Only his two-year-old cousin, Zemen, was left behind.
Ethiopian Jews denied migration to Israel
Ethiopian Jews living in Israel demand that the government allow their relatives to migrate to the country. / TRTWorld
May 1, 2019

Israel's government last year cancelled plans to allow more than 8,000 Jews of Ethiopian descent to move to the country.

The permission to migrate would have allowed families separated for years to reunite.

A new plan to let only 1,000 Jews from Ethiopia into Israel has left people anxious about who will make the list.

Ababa Acelchao and his extended family moved to Israel from Gondar, Ethiopia, in 2001. Only his two-year-old cousin, Zemen, was left behind.

RECOMMENDED

"We expect more from the state of Israel, a country we serve and give our soul to. Our grandmother wanted badly to see her grandson before she died," says Acelchao. 

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports from Lod, Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia