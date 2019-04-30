Japanese Emperor Akihito announced his abdication at a palace ceremony Tuesday in his final address, as the nation embraced the end of his reign with reminiscence and hope for a new era.

"Today, I am concluding my duties as the emperor," Akihito said as he stood in front of the throne, as other members of the royal family and top government officials watched.

"Since ascending the throne 30 years ago, I have performed my duties as the emperor with a deep sense of trust in and respect for the people, and I consider myself most fortunate to have been able to do so," Akihito said in his last official duty as emperor. "I sincerely thank the people who accepted and supported me in my role as the symbol of the state."

His reign runs through midnight, when his son Crown Prince Naruhito becomes the new emperor and his era begins.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, representing the people at the abdication ceremony, thanked the outgoing emperor for seeking peace and happiness for his people and for reaching out to them in times of difficulty.

Abe said the emperor always shared the people's happiness and hardship.

TRT World spoke in Tokyo to Nancy Snow, a Professor of Public Diplomacy at Kyoto University of Foreign Studies, for more.

Separate ceremony for Naruhito

Naruhito will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne on Wednesday.

In a separate ceremony, he will receive the imperial regalia of sword and jewel as well as imperial seals as proof of his succession as the nation's 126th emperor, according to the official palace count, which historians say could include mythical figures until around the 5th century.

Many people gathered outside the palace compound hours before the abdication ceremony despite unseasonably wet and cold weather, and even though they are not allowed to look inside.

"We came because today is the last day of (the emperor's era of) Heisei, and we feel nostalgic," said Akemi Yamauchi, 55, standing outside the palace with her husband.

"We like the current emperor. He has worked hard for the people, he is very thoughtful and kind to everyone," said her husband, Kaname. The couple came from Kyoto, Japan's ancient capital where emperors lived until about 150 years ago.

Messages have come from global leaders.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed gratitude in a letter to Akihito for his emphasis on peace and contributions to developing relations between Seoul and Tokyo.

US President Donald Trump expressed "appreciation" for his contribution to the two countries' close relations. Trump had a courtesy meeting with Akihito during his 2017 Japan visit and will be the first foreign leader in May to meet the new emperor.

Japanese television talk shows displayed a countdown to the midnight transition, and programming was dominated by the abdication and looking back at major events in Akihito's era, including the 2011 tsunami, a deadly earthquake in Kobe in 1995, and the Tokyo subway nerve gas attack in 1995 that shook Japan's sense of safety and confidence.