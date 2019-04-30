WORLD
US working to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group - White House
Egypt's President Sisi asked President Trump to make the designation, which Egypt has already done, in a private meeting during a visit to Washington on April 9, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi (L) and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. April 3, 2017. / AP Archive
By John Jirik
April 30, 2019

The Trump administration is working to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organisation, the White House said on Tuesday, which would bring sanctions against the movement, including in Egypt.

"The president has consulted with his national security team and leaders in the region who share his concern, and this designation is working its way through the internal process,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi asked President Donald Trump to make the designation, which Egypt has already done, in a private meeting during a visit to Washington on April 9,The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Trump praised Sisi as a "great president," as a bipartisan group of US lawmakers raised concerns about Sisi’s record on human rights, efforts to keep him in office for many years and planned Russian arms purchases.

Sisi, who ousted president Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 and was elected president the following year, has overseen a sweeping crackdown on all forms of opposition in Egypt.

The Brotherhood came to power in Egypt’s first modern free election in 2012, a year after long-serving president Hosni Mubarak was toppled in the popular uprising. But the movement is now banned, and thousands of its supporters and much of its leadership have been jailed.

SOURCE:Reuters
