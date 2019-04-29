A bus carrying members of Turkey's Aytemiz Alanyaspor football team rolled over early on Monday, killing midfielder Josef Sural and injuring six other players.

The Czech player and his teammates were returning from an away match, the club said on Monday.

Sural, a striker for Alanyaspor and the Czech national team, died at the hospital where he and six of his teammates were taken after the crash, the club said on Twitter.

The bus departed from Kayseri in central Turkey, and went off the road near Alanya.