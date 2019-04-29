TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Alanyaspor footballer Sural dies after bus accident, six others injured
Turkish media report that the bus carrying the Alanyaspor football team rolled over, severley injuring midfielder Josef Sural. Six other players sustained injuries.
Alanyaspor footballer Sural dies after bus accident, six others injured
The bus had two drivers and both fell asleep, Alanyaspor's chairman Hasan Cavusoglu said, quoting police sources. / AA
April 29, 2019

A bus carrying members of Turkey's Aytemiz Alanyaspor football team rolled over early on Monday, killing midfielder Josef Sural and injuring six other players.

The Czech player and his teammates were returning from an away match, the club said on Monday.

Sural, a striker for Alanyaspor and the Czech national team, died at the hospital where he and six of his teammates were taken after the crash, the club said on Twitter.

The bus departed from Kayseri in central Turkey, and went off the road near Alanya.

RECOMMENDED

Alanyaspor's chairman Hasan Cavusoglu cited police sources who said the bus had two drivers and both fell asleep.

Sural was rushed along with the other injured players to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

The Alanyaspor players were returning from a 1-1 draw against Kayserispor in Turkey's top tier Super Lig on Sunday. Alanyaspor are currently fifth in the league standings.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique