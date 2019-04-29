Over three thousand Afghans congregated in Kabul on Monday for a rare consultative meeting aimed at finding ways to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban and end Afghanistan's war.

The four-day consultative grand assembly, known as a "loya jirga", is an attempt by President Ashraf Ghani to influence peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, which the Taliban have excluded his government from.

"It is a proud moment for me to have representatives from all over the country here and today we are gathered to speak about the peace talks," Ghani said in an opening ceremony in huge tent set up for such assemblies in central Kabul.

A loya jirga is aimed at building consensus among various ethnic groups and tribal factions and is traditionally convened under extraordinary circumstances.

This week's meeting, being attended by around 3,200 trial elders, and community and religious leaders from all 34 provinces, aims to set out Kabul's conditions for any peace deal.

But Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Ghani's partner in a unity government brokered by the United States, heads a list of no-shows.

"We are all here to talk about the framework of peace talks with the Taliban ... reaching a sustainable peace is very important to us," Ghani said in his welcome address.

Waving a copy of Afghanistan's constitution, Ghani lauded it as the most Islamic of constitutions — an apparent message to the Taliban who have suggested they want to negotiate articles within the charter, without specifying.

An Afghan roadmap

In several rounds of talks with the Taliban since October, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has narrowed the gaps on a deal under which US forces would withdraw in return for guarantees that Afghanistan will not revert to a haven for international terrorists.

But Khalilzad has struggled to get Afghans to agree on a roadmap for the country's future.

The Taliban have refused to directly talk to Kabul representatives, viewing the government as a US puppet.

Intense fighting continues in various parts of the country, with the Taliban controlling and influencing more territory than at any point since 2001.

"If Abdullah and his supporters don't attend [the jirga], there's going to be a glaring absence of key stakeholders that will diminish the event's credibility in a big way," said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center.