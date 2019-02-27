TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey resolute to increase cooperation with Chad - President Erdogan
At a news conference with his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby Itno in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the current trade volume between Chad and Turkey must be increased to $100 million.
Turkey resolute to increase cooperation with Chad - President Erdogan
President Erdogan also said that Turkey would increase the number of flights to Chad from two to three per week. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
February 27, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey is resolute about increasing cooperation with Chad and other African countries.

Speaking at a news conference with his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby Itno in Ankara, Erdogan said the current trade volume between Chad and Turkey must be increased to $100 million.

"Our trade volume is now around $60 million. This is a very low figure. We have a population of 82 million and Chad has 15 million, which makes 97 million. This shows how low the trade volume is. We are now committed to increase this trade volume to $100 million," Erdogan said, adding that they signed four agreements with Chad.

Erdogan went on to say they have encouraged the private sector to develop trade and increase investments with Chad and thanked Itno for the support they provided to Turkish entrepreneurs.

He added Turkey would also increase the number of flights to Chad from two to three per week.

RECOMMENDED

The Chadian president also vowed to increase the trade volume between the two countries "to reach a level that suits us".

Describing his meeting with Erdogan "tremendously successful," Itno said they discussed ways to extend the cooperation in different sectors.

"We have the opportunities and possibilities to do so. We just need the courage to take the necessary steps. I think we can seize these opportunities with Turkey's experience and Turkish companies' knowledge and skills," he said.

He noted that Chad was aware of the existing potential between two countries and added that signing of a new cooperation agreement would strengthen the previous agreements and cooperation in the defence, agriculture and industrial fields.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Le Pen appeal trial opens as 2027 presidential bid hangs in balance
Germany sounds alarm over far-right youth radicalisation online
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington