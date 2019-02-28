He was incarcerated in the notorious Sednaya prison for over a year from 2012 to 2013. However, he suffered most in captivity in a detention centre in Homs.

Ahmad, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, was detained for a month under the command of General Jamil Hassan; the chief of Syria’s air force intelligence directorate.

“They gave me electric shocks three times a day,” he recounted. “I was transferred to Sednaya after they forced a confession out of me.”

After being tortured in the detention centre, Ahmad was forcibly disappeared in the most infamous prison where activists claim thousands have been extrajudicially killed.

He was among the very few lucky ones as he was released in a prisoner swap between the regime and the rebels and fled to Lebanon. Now he lives in a camp in the Beqaa valley and dreads ever going back home.

However, six years later there is a glimmer of hope that one day Hassan might be held accountable for allegedly torturing him, among hundreds of others.

In June, Germany’s federal prosecutor issued an arrest warrant against the general based on the complaints of nine Syrian refugees. Last week, Berlin reportedly sought Hassan’s extradition from Lebanon. German newspaper Der Speigel reported that the general was in Lebanon to seek medical treatment.