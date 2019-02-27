In the United States, US President Donald Trump on declared an emergency to pull funds for his border wall with Mexico, but this move wasn’t met with thunderous cheers from anyone but Trump’s most loyal fans and followers. As far as political dexterity goes, Trump could learn a thing or two from Jar Jar, that Star Wars character everybody hated.

“So the order is signed. And I’ll sign the final papers as soon as I get into the Oval Office. And we will have a national emergency, and then we will then be sued, and they will sue us in the Ninth Circuit, even though it shouldn’t be there,” Trump declared in the Rose Garden, amid unusually warm February weather in the nation’s capital, referring to the San Francisco-based federal appellate court, just below the Supreme Court, which Trump considers a source of rulings favourable to liberal causes.

“And we will possibly get a bad ruling, and then we’ll get another bad ruling. And then we’ll end up in the Supreme Court, and hopefully, we’ll get a fair shake. And we’ll win in the Supreme Court, just like the ban. They sued us in the Ninth Circuit, and we lost, and then we lost in the appellate division, and then we went to the Supreme Court, and we won,” Trump continued.

Trump was referring, it seems, to his previous executive order to halt people from coming from six majority Muslim countries: Syria, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Chad, Libya, Venezuela and North Korea. Those countries either have ongoing civil wars and/or are under sanction by the United States, but none of them contains Trump-branded hotels or the president’s extremely wealthy pals, or his son-in-law’s.

Indeed, what the countries have in common is that they are countries filled with poor Muslims, not rich ones. To make the move pass constitutional muster, but barely, Trump added Venezuela and North Korea to the list, lest it seems he was targeting Muslims specifically.

That was the first fake “emergency” Trump conjured, and that was now two years ago, based on an interpretation of any Muslim immigration into the United States as being dangerous.

Trump won that, but only by the vote of a single American Supreme Court Justice. To understand how the United States got to this point with “the Wall,” it’s crucial to remember the first legal barrier he implemented to Muslims entering the United States, the first family separations and the first detentions of children, some still sleepy after long flights, their parents terrified. It happened so suddenly after his election that it seems the chaos and uncertainty in between have rendered it impossible for the American political class to even remember January 2017, a month scientists agree, actually happened.

Trump’s barrage of absolutely bizarre behaviour has boiled away all context to current events.

The injustice of the Muslim ban, which keeps millions of families separated for no reason, was first put in place two years ago. Trump ordering the building of a wall to keep drugs and migrants out of the United States will take years more to build and will not stop drugs or undocumented immigration. But the Muslim ban did happen and continues to happen. Sometimes it seems nobody remembers that.