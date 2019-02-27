US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un opened their second summit on Wednesday with smiles, hopeful talk and a friendly dinner that will set the stage for more difficult talks to come about curbing North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Facing widespread skepticism about what they can achieve, the two men exchanged a warm handshake before a phalanx of alternating American and North Korean flags before disappearing for a private, 30-minute pre-dinner chat.

"A lot of things are going to be solved I hope," Trump said as dinner commenced.

"I think it will lead to a wonderful, really a wonderful situation long-term."

Kim, for his part, said that his country had been "misunderstood" and viewed with "distrust."

"There have been efforts, whether out of hostility or not, to block the path that we intend to take," he said. "But we have overcome all these and walked toward each other again and we've now reached Hanoi after 261 days" since their first meeting in Singapore.

"We have met again here, and I am confident that we can achieve great results that everyone welcomes."

For all of the optimistic talk, there was broad concern that Trump, eager for an agreement, would give Kim too much and get too little in return — perhaps a peace declaration for the Korean War that the North could use to eventually push for the reduction of US troops in South Korea, for example, or sanctions relief that could allow Pyongyang to pursue lucrative economic projects with the South.

Skeptics insist Trump must first get real progress on the North abandoning its nuclear weapons before giving away important negotiating leverage.

Asked if this summit would yield a political declaration to end the Korean War, Trump told reporters, "We'll see."