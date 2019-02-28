There is evidence that Israel committed crimes against humanity in responding to 2018 protests in Gaza, as snipers targeted people clearly identifiable as children, health workers and journalists, the UN Human Rights Council said on Thursday.

Weekly protests have been held in Gaza since March last year, with Palestinians demanding the right to return to their ancestral homes.

"Israeli soldiers committed violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Some of those violations may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity," the chair of the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Santiago Canton, said in a statement.

He said the violations "clearly warrant criminal investigation and prosecution."

TRT World spoke to Gaza-based journalist Hind al Khoudary for more.