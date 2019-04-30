Spain, long considered immune to the populist wave sweeping Europe, has seen a populist surge by the Vox Party even though the Socialist Workers Party (SPOE) won Sunday’s elections in Spain.

A tide of populist, xenophobic and anti-globalisation parties has swept through several European countries. In Italy, the Lega Nord and the Five Star Movement control more than 60 percent of the vote, while in France, Marine Le Pen is in a commanding position to take advantage of the upcoming EU parliamentary elections which could see a rush of nativist parties entering the EU parliament.

Speaking on the phone to TRT World, Carmen Gonzalez Enriquez, Senior Analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute, was one of those people that had written about the Spanish exception in 2017 to European populism.

“What has changed since then is the Catalonia events of October and November 2017, the unilateral declaration of independence and Catalonian separatism,” says Enriquez.

The Vox Party emerged in 2013 as a splinter of the much larger conservative People’s Party, which was governing Spain up until it lost a no-confidence vote in June 2018.

The People’s Party won the 2016 elections and became quickly engulfed in a constitutional crisis over the Catalan issue. When regional elections were held in Catalonia in December 2017 the then ruling People’s Party lost more than 75 percent of its seats, dropping from eleven to four and damaging its credibility.

“Feeling that the unity of the country was in danger, the Catalan question changed the political ground in Spain,” says Enriquez.

The Vox Party in the 2016 general elections won less than 50,000 votes or 0.2 percent of the national vote. Fast forward to 2019, the party has more than 2.6 million voters and has captured more than 10 percent of the national vote.

Vox, however, has seemingly not appealed to new voters. Instead, a 15 point drop in the share of the votes from the People’s Party seemed to have benefited Vox. In the past, the main right-wing People’s Party would have attracted far-right voters.

“People’s Party was seen by right-wing voters as not strong enough or clear on the question of Catalonia,” says Enriquez.

Immigration and identity