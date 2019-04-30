James Jeffrey, who serves as the US special envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, and Washington's special envoy Joel Rayburn are visiting Turkey, with a packed agenda ahead.

The US State Department said on Monday that the delegation, led by Jeffrey, would discuss the situation in Syria with top Turkish security officials in the three-day visit.

The talks will include “addressing Turkey's legitimate security concerns, promoting stability and security in northern Syria as the US military draws down its presence," according to the State Department - as well as the fight against Daesh.

What is Turkey’s security concern in Syria?

The answer is clear: YPG activity on Turkey’s border with Syria.

Several issues strain the relations between the two NATO allies, but Washington’s never-ending support for the YPG dominates the agenda.

The YPG is the Syrian extension of PKK which Turkey, the US, and the EU consider a terror organisation.

The group has carried out attacks against Turkey, including suicide bombs that killed civilians.

During a Senate panel in April 2016, former US Defense Chief Ash Carter admitted the links between YPG and PKK.

However, the US describes the YPG as “a reliable ally in the fight against Daesh” in Syria, despite acknowledging the group’s link with the PKK terror organisations, turning a deaf ear to Turkey’s warnings.

Moreover, the head of US special forces, General Raymond Thomas said it was Washington who suggested the YPG rebrand itself as the 'SDF' to avoid Turkish concerns.

"They formally called themselves the YPG, who the Turks would say equated to the PKK," he said.

"So we literally played back to them that you've got to change your brand. What do you want to call yourself besides the YPG? With about a day's notice, they declared that they were the Syrian Democratic Forces."