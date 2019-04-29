Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday said one of the suspects, who was arrested on charges of spying for the UAE, hung himself in Istanbul’s Silivri prison.

The statement said Zaki YM Hasan was found hanging from the bathroom door in his cell at 0722GMT on Sunday.

Hasan along with another man were arrested earlier this month as part of a probe by Istanbul prosecutors of alleged spying by the Gulf state.

They were remanded in custody on charges of political, military and international espionage.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa has more on the story.