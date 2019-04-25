President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday vowed to press ahead with his government’s programme to transform France, adding public order must be restored after months of protests.

"The transformations that are in progress and the transformations that are essential for our country should not be stopped,” Macron said in a long-awaited news conference at the Elysee Palace.

He vowed that after almost half a year of sometimes violent “yellow vest” protests against his rule, “today, above all, public order will return and with it an essential accord” in French society.

Macron spoke to the nation from the Elysee presidential palace after three months of national debate aimed at addressing the protesters' concerns through town hall meetings and collecting complaints online.

He also unveiled tax cuts for lower-income households and measures to boost pensions and help single parents.

While his promises are expected to respond to some demonstrators' grievances, other critics are likely to dismiss them as too little, too late.

The protesters want more income equality and see the centrist Macron, a former investment banker, as leading a French government that favours the rich.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic has more from Paris.

Many French protesters say they can't pay their bills due to the high cost of living.

Macron was expected to make his economic announcements last week, but postponed them when the April 15 fire at Notre Dame Cathedral broke out.