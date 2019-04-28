Spain's centrist Citizens party says it wants to lead the political opposition, ruling out entering a governing alliance with the Socialists, who won Sunday's general election.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist Party won without the necessary majority to govern solo in a fragmented political landscape marked by the far-right’s entry into parliament.

"The Socialists have won the general election and with it, the future has won and the past has lost," he told cheering supporters from the balcony of the party’s headquarters in Madrid, claiming victory late Sunday.

Instability on the horizon

It could take weeks or months for Spain's political future to be clarified, according to Andrew Dowling, an expert on contemporary Spanish politics at Cardiff University in Wales.

"If the Socialist party wants to stay in power for the next four years, it needs to find mechanisms of accommodation to ensure a degree of stability," he said.

The results raise the spectre of another period of instability for Spain, with Sanchez depending on alliances with hostile rivals in an environment that has soured since Catalonia’s failed secession bid in 2017.

Citizens' spokeswoman Ines Arrimadas has rejected entering any negotiations with the party of the incumbent prime minister.

Citizens' party leader Albert Rivera built his campaign on disparaging Sanchez, criticising his attempts to negotiate with Catalan separatist parties in a bid to ease a secession crisis in the northeastern region.

The Citizens party obtained 57 seats, more than in the last election three years ago, which would have given the Socialists an absolute majority to govern.

Even an alliance with the far-left, anti-austerity party United We Can — the most obvious potential partner — wouldn't give the Socialists the key number of 176 seats.

Sanchez, who came to power in June after ousting conservative prime minister Mariano Rajoy in a no-confidence vote, could seek to forge alliances with far-left Podemos and smaller groupings like Catalan separatist parties, as he had done over the past 10 months.

