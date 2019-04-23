Voters in Egypt approved constitutional amendments allowing President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to remain in power until 2030, election officials said on Tuesday, a move that critics fear will cement his authoritarian rule eight years after a pro-democracy uprising.

Sisi led the military overthrow of an elected president amid mass protests against his rule in 2013 and has since presided over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent.

Thousands of people, including many pro-democracy activists, have been arrested by authorities. Freedoms won in 2011, when mass protests ended President Hosni Mubarak's nearly three-decade rule, have been rolled back.

Lasheen Ibrahim, the head of Egypt's National Election Authority, told a news conference the amendments to the 2014 constitution were approved with 88.83 percent voting in favour, with 11.17 percent voting "no".

With almost 27 million votes cast out of an eligible base of 61 million voters, the turnout rate was 44.33 percent, he added.

The nationwide referendum took place over three days, from Saturday through Monday to maximise turnout.

Pro-government media, business people and lawmakers had pushed for a "Yes" vote and a high turnout, with many offering free rides and food handouts to voters, while authorities threatened to fine anyone boycotting the three-day referendum.

Opposition

Opposition parties had urged a "no" vote, but they have little power in parliament, which is packed with Sisi supporters and overwhelmingly approved the amendments earlier this month. The local media is also dominated by pro-government commentators, and the authorities have blocked hundreds of websites, including many operated by independent media and rights groups.

Two international advocacy groups — Human Rights Watch and the International Commission of Jurists — had urged the Egyptian government to withdraw the amendments, saying they placed the country on a path to more autocratic rule.

TRT World spoke to journalist Nuria Teson.