President Donald Trump said he had a "great meeting" on Tuesday with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, hours after bashing the company and accusing it of not treating him well because he's a Republican.

Trump uses Twitter extensively to get his message out, particularly since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, including more than 40 tweets and retweets in the last two days, and two criticising Twitter itself. But Trump has also asserted that social media companies have been exhibiting bias against conservatives, something the companies have rejected as untrue.

Trump gave his readout of the meeting, of course, on Twitter.

"Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!" Trump tweeted to his nearly 60 million followers.