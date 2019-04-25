A group of 50 PKK supporters attempted to raid a building in London late on Wednesday where the offices of Turkish international news channel TRT World are located.

The group hung a poster in the lobby of Abdullah Ocalan, the convicted leader of the terrorist organisation, and waved a flag with his picture on it.

Building security did not allow the PKK supporters to cross the lobby.

The Turkish embassy in London intervened and British police emptied the lobby after about an hour and took security measures around the building.

No Turkish Radio Television (TRT) employees were harmed and the offices were not damaged during the incident.