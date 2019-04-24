The Israeli occupation of Palestine has entered its 7th decade in full force and systematic expulsion remains steadfast. And yet, that lands are shrinking and towns are divided is nothing new. What’s new now is that Israel’s traditional “foes” are turning into friends in broad daylight for all to see.

While, yes, the rise of petrodollar power over the past two decades, American hegemony and a general level of apathy in the Arab world have greatly hurt a cause that has gradually diminished in standing, especially post 1967 and 1973, something new has happened post-2011 - the year when the people of the Arab world rose in defiance.

The present policies implemented across the region by most Gulf countries not only accept Israeli occupation as a reality, they now openly seek to be a part of it. Over the past five years, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have emerged as arguably the two strongest pro-Israeli states regionally.

They have repeatedly condoned aggressive Israeli policies behind closed doors. While in 2008 and 2009, the Saudis openly blamed Hamas for the attack that led to the 2006 war on Gaza, the then Bahraini foreign minister said aggression on Gaza was “justified” in the wake of the militancy it harbours.

Still, that was nothing new. Gaza has been under siege for more than a decade and only a handful of well-wishers have acted to break the blockade.

Indeed, the memorable dents in the 70-year track record of general indifference interlaced with bouts of contempt are few and far between. Take, for example, the 2010 Turkish Gaza freedom flotilla, which was attacked by Israeli forces, killing nine activists.

Otherwise, it has been business as usual for the Gulf (and Egypt, of course). The only new element to this is that the contempt is no longer hidden or occasionally neutralised with words of the ideological faff the region has become accustomed to. Others have openly argued that "Israel has the right to defend itself.”

In the past few years, Israeli delegations have been welcomed by countries like the UAE and Bahrain.

An Israeli delegation was expected to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, held in Bahrain on April 15, but strong resistance from inside and outside the country led to the cancellation of the visit.

That by no means has stopped the normalisation of relations between some GCC states and Israel.

This process has always been presented in the context of challenging Iran’s expansionism in the region. The Trump administration has pinned its Middle Eastern policy on combating Iran and quelling any Arab animosity of Israeli occupation.

In January 2018, a Washington Postarticle by David Kirkpatrick said: "a de facto alliance against shared foes such as Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh militants and the Arab Spring uprisings is drawing the Arab leaders into an ever-closer collaboration with their one-time nemesis, Israel — producing especially stark juxtapositions between their posturing in public and private."

Shibley Telhami, a Middle East scholar at the University of Maryland and the Brookings Institution, called the Arab states’ acceptance of moving the US embassy to Jerusalem “transformational.”

Saudi and UAE crown princes and de facto rulers Mohammad bin Salman and UAE's Mohammad bin Zayed (infamously known in the mainstream media as MBS and MBZ) have become the leading figures in this process. Egypt’s military rulers have been more than happy to join the pro-Israeli chorus.