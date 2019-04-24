Aviation giant Boeing has suffered a $1 billion hit to its bottom line amid the crisis over its 737 MAX aircraft after two deadly crashes that grounded the plane and halted deliveries, the company said on Wednesday.

Boeing also withdrew its 2019 profit forecast due to continued uncertainty about when the grounded jets will fly again, in its first quarterly earnings report since entering crisis mode.

The March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet, which along with an October Lion Air crash claimed 346 lives. Regulators grounded the plane worldwide following the second crash, a move that also forced the company to halt new deliveries of its most-ordered plane, denting revenues.

Company executives sketched out the steps they need to take to return the 737 MAX to service, but offered no timetable, and also stressed the need to win back the trust of consumers, focusing pilots as key to reassuring anxious customers.

"This is a place where Boeing is going to make an investment," Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in a conference call.

"We have to earn and re-earn the trust of the flying public, and that's work ahead of us, and we take that very seriously."

Boeing will "leverage the pilot voice," he said. "That bond between the passenger and the pilot is one that is critical."

The company's share price climbed following the earnings report, reflecting relief that the financial damage from the 737 MAX crisis thus far was not worse.

"We have increased faith that Boeing will get the planes back into service and that they will be safe," said Jim Corridore, an analyst at CFRA Research, who has a "Buy" recommendation on Boeing.

"We think it will not be until early summer at least, but no timetable has been released."

Higher costs

The US aerospace giant gained $2.1 billion in profits in the first quarter, a decline of 13.2 percent from the same period a year ago due in part to the $1 billion hit from the 737 program. Revenues dipped 2.0 percent to $22.9 billion.

Boeing also pulled its full-year profit forecast, citing "uncertainty of the timing and conditions surrounding return to service of the 737 MAX fleet."

The company in January projected higher earnings per share compared with last year, based on an expected revenue jump of as much as 10 percent.