Approximately 200,000 Rohingya Muslims are currently trapped in what can only be described as a “genocide zone” in the northernmost part of Rakhine State, located on the Myanmar side of the border the Buddhist majority country shares with Bangladesh.

If they flee towards Bangladesh, they risk exposure to internationally banned anti-personnel landmines the Myanmar military has planted along a narrow stretch of territory forming part of the northwestern border of Rakhine State.

If they flee towards the south, they are picked off by the same Myanmar soldiers that carried out what the United Nations determined to be “textbook ethnic cleansing” against them during 2017-2018. If they remain where they are, they live under the ever-present threat of being shelled and bombed by Myanmar warplanes, artillery and helicopter gunships, which are carrying out sorties in increasing frequency and ferocity.

“A few days ago, a [Myanmar] gunship attacked Rohingya village in the township of Buthidaung,” Mohammed Salam, Chairman of a local Rohingya Welfare Committee in Rakhine State, told me via phone on Thursday.

“A half dozen were killed, and the injured were taking to the hospital in Buthidaung, which is running out of medicines and anaesthesia.”

Myanmar's security forces have effectively ring-fenced 200,000 Rohingya in an area comprising only dozens of small villages, blocking all humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, from entering the townships of Buthidaung, conjuring comparisons with the biblical siege of Jericho, and Assad’s recent starvation sieges of Homs, Aleppo, and Eastern Ghouta.

“We have no freedom of movement. We cannot even go from one village to another village, because we are surrounded by military checkpoints and landmines,” says Salam.

“Also, Myanmar does not give us citizenship rights or identification cards, so we are unable to pass the checkpoints, anyway.”

Trapped with nowhere to go, and with ever-dwindling supplies, while being periodically strafed by warplanes and gunships, these genocide survivors are now being pursued by the very same Myanmar army divisions that carried out atrocities against the Rohingya in August and September 2017, according to Amnesty International.

“Despite international condemnation of the Myanmar military’s atrocities, all evidence suggests that they are brazenly committing yet more serious abuses,” declared Tirana Hassan, Director of Crisis Response at Amnesty International.

It’s worth noting here that 24,000 Rohingya Muslims were killed by Myanmar soldiers, alongside another 18,000 women and girls who were raped, during the August 2017 to November 2018 period, according to respective reports published by the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA), and another titled, 'Forced Migration of Rohingya: The Untold Experience'.

Myanmar soldiers deployed to Rakhine State have been ordered to “crush” the separatist Arakan Army, which the government has listed as a “terrorist organisation,” but these deployed military divisions include the notorious 99th Light Infantry Division, which was recently given orders to slaughter the Rohingya, thus providing further evidence of the government’s twin objectives here: crush Arakan separatist aspirations and eradicate the Rohingya, once and for all.