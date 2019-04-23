It all started when Yair Netanyahu, the son of the recently re-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, posted a tweet from a Palestinian village that was ethnically cleansed of its Palestinian inhabitants by Haganah, Irgun and Lehi -- Zionist groups that are widely considered terrorist organisations -- between 1947 and 1948.

The deliberately provocative tweet set off a chain reaction which resulted in online users reminding Yair Netanyahu of the history of the village.

The now abandoned Palestinian village of Lifta is one of the few to be frozen in time.

Many Palestinian villages that were either abandoned by Palestinians or their inhabitants were forced to leave due to Zionist paramilitary organisations. They were demolished or repopulated with Jewish inhabitants in a bid to change the demographics and history of the land.

Yair Netanyahu, however, chooses to double down. Firstly by claiming that there is no ‘P’ in the Arabic language and therefore no such as thing as Palestine or Palestinians.

And then claiming that there will never be a Palestine.

It didn’t take long for online users to point out the flaw in his reasoning.