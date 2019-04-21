Authorities lifted a curfew in the Sri Lanka on Monday, a day after at least 290 people were killed and about 500 wounded by a string of bombings that tore through churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday.

The attacks were the worst act of violence to hit the country in the decade since the end of a bloody civil war that killed up to 100,000 people.

For many in Sri Lanka, the apparently coordinated attacks brought back painful memories of life during the long-running conflict, when bomb blasts were a frequent occurrence.

TRT Worl'ds Arabella Munro reports.

The government imposed a nationwide curfew just hours after the attack and curbed social media access to restrict "wrong information" spreading in the country of 21 million people.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the government said 13 people had been arrested and investigators would look into whether the attackers had "overseas links."

Sri Lanka says 6 attacks were suicide bombers

A Sri Lankan government forensic crime analyst has told The Associated Press that the six near-simultaneous attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels in and around Colombo were carried out by seven suicide bombers.

Government analyst Ariyananda Welianga says an analysis of the attackers’ body parts collected from the scenes shows that the attacks were suicide bombings.

Welianga says two people were involved in the attack at the Shangri-La hotel. One bomber each attacked the Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels and St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, St. Sebastian’s church in the city of Negombo and Zion Church in the city of Batticaloa.

Two bombings hours later at a guesthouse and near an overpass on the outskirts of Colombo are still under investigation. Suspects detonated explosives at a safe house near the overpass blast, killing three officers.

Police are examining reports that the intelligence community failed to detect or warn of possible suicide attacks before the violence.

TRT World spoke with journalist Roel Raymond for more.

Powerful blasts

The powerful blasts – six in quick succession and then two more hours later – injured hundreds.

At least two of them involved suicide bombers, including one who lined up at a hotel breakfast buffet before unleashing carnage.

By Monday morning, the death toll was closing in on 300, with hundreds more wounded.

Police said 35 foreigners were among the dead, including British, Chinese Dutch, Portuguese, Turkish and US citizens.

Turkish Ambassador to Sri Lanka Tunca Ozcuhadar spoke to TRT World about the two Turkish engineers killed in the attacks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that "several US citizens" were killed.

Among the churches targeted was the historic St Anthony's Shrine, a Catholic church in Colombo, where the blast blew out much of the roof.

Bodies lay on the ground of the church, covered in patterned scarves and white sheets, some of them stained with blood.

Shattered roof tiles and shards of glass littered the floor, along with chunks of plaster blasted from the walls by the explosion.

TRT World spoke with Hilmy Ahamed, Vice President of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka about the incident.

Sri Lanka Air Force defused bomb near airport

A Sri Lanka military spokesman said on Monday that an explosive device was also found and defused late Easter Sunday on an access road to the international airport near Colombo.

Air Force Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said on Monday that authorities found a "homemade" pipe bomb filled with 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of explosives Sunday night in Andiambalama, near the airport.

It's not clear what kind of detonation method or target was planned, but Seneviratne said the bomb was large enough to have caused damage to a 400-metre (400-yard) radius.

'A lot of fear'