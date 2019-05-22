Sri Lankan authorities are investigating the source of funding to terrorist organisations that may be operating in the country, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said in an interview on Thursday.

"Well there has been money coming in from Saudi Arabia over the last 20, 30 years to religious organisations ... I don't know who are the agencies who sent it. I mean Saudi Arabia or the Middle East has been the source of many of those funds and some of it has gone into these extreme organisations," the prime minister told AP.

He said the authorities are investigating.

Mosques hold Friday prayers despite warning

Some mosques in Sri Lanka held Friday prayers despite the potential for attacks after the Easter suicide bombings.

At 12:10 pm local time, the call to prayer echoed through the Masjidus Salam Jumma Masjid mosque in the capital Colombo.

"We are sending a message to extremists that we will not be scared or deterred," said Reyyaz Salley, chairman of the Dawatagaha Jumma mosque.

"But the main reason we are here is because we want to say a special prayer for the victims of the church bombings," he added.

Sri Lankan authorities had asked Muslims to pray at home rather than attend communal Friday prayers that are the most important of the week.

Armed police stood guard outside mosques on Friday.

Wanted radical leader died in hotel bombing – president

A local extremist group leader believed to have played a key role in Sri Lanka's deadly Easter bombings led an attack against a Colombo hotel, the country's president confirmed on Friday.

"What intelligence agencies have told me is that Zahran was killed during the Shangri-La attack," President Sirisena told reporters, referring to the leader of the local extremist group NTJ.

He added that Hashim led the attack against the high-end hotel and was accompanied by a second bomber, identified only as "Ilham."

He said the information came from military intelligence and was based in part on CCTV footage recovered from the scene.

Hashim appeared in a video released by Daesh after it claimed the bombings, but his whereabouts after the blasts were not immediately clear.

Security forces had been on a hunt for Hashim, believed to be around 40, after the government named the NTJ as its prime suspect.

Sri Lanka police chief resigns

Sri Lanka's top police official, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks, the country's president said Friday.

"The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I'll nominate a new IGP soon," President Sirisena said.

Sirisena's nominee has to be confirmed by a constitutional council.

The resignation comes after the country's top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.

Also on Friday, an official Sri Lanka police Twitter account was deleted after it misidentified a US human rights activist as a suspected Sri Lankan serial bomber

Late Thursday, police posted the names and photos of three women and two men on Twitter that they said were at-large suspects in the Easter Sunday assault.

One of the named was a US activist, who quickly tweeted that she had been falsely identified.

Sri Lankan police replied with an apology for the "inconvenience."

Sri Lanka attacks' death toll around 250-260, not 359 - health official

The death toll in Sri Lanka's Easter Day attack is around 100 fewer than the 359 originally thought, a top health official told Reuters on Thursday.

"It could be 250 or 260. I can't exactly say. There are so many body parts and it is difficult to give a precise figure," Anil Jasinghe, the director general of Sri Lanka's health services told Reuters in a phone interview.

Ruwan Wijewardene, Sri Lanka's deputy defence minister whose ministry is responsible for the island's police force, said the death toll had been revised down to 253 due to inaccurate figures provided by the country's morgues.

"Unfortunately the health ministry provided the earlier number to us," he said.

Scared Muslim refugees flee Sri Lankan homes over attack fears

Hundreds of Muslim refugees in western Sri Lanka have taken refuge in mosques and a police station after facing intimidation following the deadly Easter bombings, activists said on Thursday.

The attacks have been condemned by leaders of the country's Muslim minority who have said mosques will not bury the bombers, and the community has been left in fear of a backlash.

Scores of Ahmadi Muslims who settled in Negombo after fleeing persecution in their home countries have been thrown out of their accommodation by landlords, according to officials.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that security forces were trying to help the Ahmadis.

Wickremesinghe said that some people "had become suspicious of foreigners, not of Muslims per se. In the heat of the moment, a few have been attacked."

Defence secretary resigns

The office of Sri Lanka's president said the country's defence secretary has resigned after security forces failed to prevent the spate of bombings.

The office issued a statement on Thursday saying that Hemasiri Fernando would continue to serve until his replacement has been appointed.

Government misidentifies Muslim American activist as an attack suspect

Sri Lankan authorities released a list of names and photos of six suspects wanted in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks – but had to retract one of them due to a case of mistaken identity.

Amara Majeed is a Muslim American activist whose picture was erroneously placed on a suspect list next to the suspect's name Fatima Qadiya.

"This is obviously completely false and frankly, considering that our communities are already greatly afflicted with issues of surveillance, I don't need more false accusations and scrutiny," Majeed wrote on Twitter.

All Sri Lanka Catholic church services suspended

All of Sri Lanka's Catholic churches have been ordered to stay closed and suspend services until security improves after deadly Easter bombings, a senior priest told AFP on Thursday.

"On the advice of the security forces we are keeping all churches closed," the priest said.

"There will be no public mass said until further notice."

President calls for resignations of top security officials

Sri Lanka's president has asked for the resignations of the defence secretary and national police chief, after security forces failed to take action preventing the attacks.

It wasn't immediately clear who would be replacing them.

Nine suicide bombers

Sri Lanka police on Wednesday said investigations confirm there were nine suicide bombers, of whom eight have been identified.

One of the nine bombers was a woman, deputy defence minister Wijewardene told reporters on Wednesday.

More than 100 people have now been arrested in the country in connection with Easter Sunday blasts, Wijewardene said.

Ongoing terrorist plotting

The United States had no prior knowledge of the Easter Sunday suicide bombing attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, but now believes there is ongoing terrorism plotting in the country, Washington's ambassador to Colombo said on Wednesday.

"We had no prior knowledge of these attacks," Ambassador Alaina Teplitz told reporters in Colombo.

"We believe there are ongoing terrorist plots. Terrorists can strike without warning. Typical venues are large gatherings, public spaces."

Death toll rises to 359 people

Police say the death toll in the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 359 and more suspects have been arrested.

Police spokesman Gunasekara also said on Wednesday morning that 18 suspects were arrested overnight, raising the total detained to 58.

President vows security reorganisation

Sri Lanka's president on Tuesday vowed a major shake-up of the military's top brass in the wake of the deadly Easter suicide bombings after the government admitted warnings were ignored.

President Sirisena, who is also defence and law and order minister, said he will carry out a complete reorganisation of the security forces and the police under his control.

"I hope to make major changes in the leadership of the security forces in the next 24 hours," the president said in a nationwide address.

"The restructuring of the security forces and the police will be completed within a week."

More militants still 'out there' - PM

Sri Lanka's prime minister warned there are more explosives and militants "out there" after Easter suicide bombings that killed over 320 people.

Wickremesinghe made the comment on Tuesday at a news conference and said some officials will likely lose their jobs over intelligence lapses surrounding the attack.

Wickremesinghe acknowledged there was a prior warning, and said India's embassy was eyed as a possible target.

The toll from the coordinated bombings at churches, luxury hotels and other sites now stands at 321 dead and 500 wounded.

He said a planned attack at a fourth hotel failed and that the leader of a local militant group blamed for the assault may have led the attacks and been killed.

Meanwhile, Sirisena on Tuesday showed foreign diplomats pictures of suspected bombers and gave a briefing to diplomats based in Colombo after the Easter Sunday blasts.

New Zealand: No intel linking Sri Lanka bombings

The office of New Zealand's prime minister said she is aware of comments linking Sri Lanka's Easter bombings to the mosque attacks in Christchurch, but hasn't "seen any intelligence upon which such an assessment might be based."

The statement came on Tuesday after Sri Lanka's minister of defense, Wijewardene, made the claim to parliament, without offering evidence.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office also added that it understood "the Sri Lankan investigation into the attack is in its early stages."

The Christchurch shootings killed 50 people in March.

FBI assisting Sri Lanka authorities with probe of bomb attacks - FBI

The FBI is assisting Sri Lankan authorities with their investigation of the bomb attacks, a spokeswoman for the US law enforcement agency said on Tuesday.

The Washington Post earlier had reported that the FBI had offered expertise to test evidence and that analysts were scouring databases for information regarding the attacks.

Daesh claims responsibility for Sri Lanka bombings

Daesh has claimed responsibility for coordinated bombings, the group's AMAQ propaganda agency said on Tuesday.

45 children killed in Sri Lanka attacks - UN

At least 45 children were among the more than 320 people killed in the suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"The total now is 45 children who died," UNICEF spokesman Christophe Boulierac told reporters in Geneva.

He stressed that others "are wounded and are now fighting for their lives," meaning the toll among minors from the Sunday attacks could rise. The number wounded was close to 500.

'Retaliation for Christchurch'

Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bomb attacks were retaliation for a recent twin attack on mosques in New Zealand on March 15, a Sri Lankan official said on Tuesday, adding that two domestic militant groups were believed to be responsible.

"The initial investigation has revealed that this was in retaliation for the New Zealand mosque attack," junior minister for defence Wijewardene told parliament.

"It was done by National Thowheeth Jama’ath along with JMI," he said, referring to another local group.

Wijewardene made the comments without providing evidence or explaining where the information came from.

Wijewardene told Parliament the government possessed information that the bombings were carried out "by an Islamic fundamentalist group" in response to the Christchurch attacks. He also blamed "weakness" within Sri Lanka's security apparatus for failing to prevent the nine bombings.

"By now it has been established that the intelligence units were aware of this attack and a group of responsible people were informed about the impending attack," Wijewardene said. "However, this information has been circulated among only a few officials."

Security measures ramped up

Authorities in Sri Lanka further increased security measures on Tuesday after the Easter Sunday suicide bombings.

Police issued orders that anyone parking a car on the street and leaving it unattended must put a note with their phone number on the windscreen.

Postal officials meanwhile said they would no longer accept pre-wrapped parcels for mailing.

Ignored warning raises questions

A warning shared with Sri Lankan security agencies on April 11 said a local group was planning a suicide terror attack against churches in Sri Lanka.

Priyalal Disanayaka, the deputy inspector general of police, signed the letter addressed to the directors of four Sri Lankan security agencies. He asked the four security directors to "pay extra attention" to the places and VIPs in their care.

The intelligence report attached to his letter said the NTJ was targeting "some important churches" in a suicide terrorist attack that was planned to take place "shortly."

The report named six individuals likely to be involved in the plot.

Attackers had incendiary leader

The purported leader of the NTJ began posting videos online three years ago calling for non-Muslims to be "eliminated," faith leaders said on Tuesday.

Much remained unclear about how the little-known group called carried out six large near-simultaneous suicide bombings striking churches and hotels.

"Some of the intelligence people saw his picture but they didn't take action," said N M Ameen, the president of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka.

Syrian national detained

Sri Lankan police detained a Syrian national for questioning over the Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels, three government and military sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The terrorist investigation division of the police arrested a Syrian national following the attacks for interrogation," a source said.

Two other officials with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the detention. "He was arrested after the interrogation of local suspects," a second source said.

Police arrest 40 suspects, up to 310 dead

Police spokesman Gunasekara said the death toll from Sunday's attacks has risen to 310.

As a state of emergency took effect on Tuesday giving the Sri Lankan military war-time powers, police arrested 40 suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers and the owner of a house where some of them lived.

Sri Lankan authorities also planned to brief foreign diplomats and receive assistance from the FBI and other foreign intelligence-gathering agencies after officials disclosed Monday that warnings had been received weeks ago of the possibility of an attack by a small but radical group blamed for the bloodshed.

Day of mourning

Sri Lankans across the island nation began observing three minutes of silence early on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the victims.

National flags were lowered and people bowed their heads as the silence began at 0300GMT (8:30 am local time), the time the first of six attacks occurred on Sunday.

In Negombo, mass burials started at a cemetery near St Sebastian church, one of the attack sites.

FBI says it's aiding Sri Lanka investigation

The FBI said it's providing assistance in the investigation into the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed the aid on Monday but did not elaborate on what specific help was being offered or provided.

The FBI routinely helps foreign governments in investigating terror attacks outside the United States, including by providing agents on the ground or technical expertise.

Military given sweeping powers after bombings

Sri Lanka's president gave the military sweeping police powers starting on Tuesday in the wake of the Easter bombings, while officials disclosed that intelligence agencies had warned weeks ago of the possibility of an attack by the extremist group blamed for the bloodshed.

The military was given a wider berth to detain and arrest suspects — powers that were used during the civil war but withdrawn when it ended.

These power were given to the military under a state of emergency that came into effect at 1830GMT on Monday.

Wickremesinghe said he feared the massacre could unleash instability and he vowed to "vest all necessary powers with the defence forces" to act against those responsible.

Social media shutdown raises fears on free expression

Sri Lanka's decision to block social media following deadly suicide attacks highlights a growing distrust of online platforms, but critics said the move is likely to restrict the flow of important news and information as well as abusive content.

The move comes amid growing frustration by governments around the world with internet platforms over the propagation of misinformation and incitements of violence.

According to the digital rights group NetBlocks, Sri Lanka blocked Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Viber, Snapchat and Facebook Messenger following the Easter bombings targeting churches and hotels.

39 foreign nationals among killed

A total of 39 foreign nationals, including two Turkish people, lost their lives in the terror attacks in Sri Lanka, local media reported.

Turkey, Japan, the UK, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, China, Australia and Portugal are the countries that have confirmed casualties of their citizen.

However, there is conflicting information from Sri Lanka government officials about how many foreigners died in the attacks.

Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said 39 foreigners were killed. But the country's foreign ministry put the number of foreigners killed 31. The differing figures could not immediately be reconciled late Monday night.

National day of mourning

Sri Lanka's president has declared April 23 a national day of mourning.

President Sirisena's office announced the measure in a statement late Monday.

The statement also said that Sirisena would meet with foreign diplomats to seek international assistance.

It citied intelligence agencies' reports that "international groups" were involved with the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka. The statement did not provide more details about the groups.

The statement also said the president instructed Sri Lanka's security forces to provide additional security at the nation's Catholic churches.

PM not alerted to warning because of feud - minister

A rift between Sri Lanka's president and prime minister, which sparked a crisis last year, came under scrutiny, with questions over how the government handled a recent warning of an attack.

The premier has been kept out of intelligence briefings since he fell out with the president, a government minister said, a day after the attacks.

Police had been warned this month about a possible attack on churches by a little-known domestic extremist group, according to a document seen by Reuters.

But Prime Minister Wickremesinghe had not been told of the report, dated April 11, that said a foreign intelligence agency had warned of attacks on churches by domestic militant group NTJ, Health Minister Rajith Senaratne told reporters.

It was not immediately clear what action, if any, was taken in response to the tip-off.

"When we asked about the intelligence report, the prime minister was not aware of this," said Senaratne, who also briefs reporters on the deliberations of the cabinet.

It was not clear if the president, Sirisena, was aware of the report but the top security organisation, the Security Council, reports to him, while the prime minister was no longer invited to council meetings because of the rift, Senaratne said.

The president was out of the country when the bombers struck. His office declined to comment.

Attacks carried out by seven suicide bombers

A government investigator said on Monday that the coordinated Easter Sunday bombings that ripped through Sri Lankan churches and luxury hotels were carried out by seven suicide bombers.

The bombings, Sri Lanka's deadliest violence since a devastating civil war ended a decade ago on the island nation, killed at least 290 people with more than 500 wounded, Gunasekara said on Monday.

Government says local radical group behind blasts

The Sri Lankan government believes a local extremist group called the NTJ was behind the deadly suicide bomb attacks that killed nearly 300 people, government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said on Monday.

Senaratne, who is also a cabinet minister, added that the government was investigating whether the group had "international support".

"We don't see that only a small organisation in this country can do all that," he said.

Not much is known about the NTJ, a group that came to prominence last December when its followers were accused of attacking Buddhist statues in Kegalle district.

The act outraged the country's majority Buddhist community.

NTJ secretary Abdul Razik has been arrested several times on charges of inciting religious unrest.

Sri Lanka's police chief issued a warning on April 11, saying a "foreign intelligence agency" had reported NTJ was planning attacks on churches and the Indian high commission.

'International network' involved in the bombings

The Easter Sunday bomb attacks in Sri Lanka were carried out with the help of an international network, cabinet spokesman Senaratne said on Monday.

"We do not believe these attacks were carried out by a group of people who were confined to this country," Senaratne said.

"There was an international network without which these attacks could not have succeeded."

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan police investigating the bombings are examining reports that intelligence agencies had warnings of possible attacks, officials said the day after the assault.

Two government ministers have alluded to intelligence failures. Telecommunications Minister Harin Fernando tweeted that his father had heard of the possibility of an attack as well and had warned him not to enter popular churches.

Mano Ganeshan, the minister for national integration, said his ministry's security officers had been warned by their division about the possibility that two suicide bombers would target politicians.

'To use social media responsibly'

Sri Lanka's UN ambassador is cautioning Sri Lankans overseas "to use social media responsibly" in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings in their country.

Amrith Rohan Perera's statement Monday came after his government shut down most social sites within the island nation. The move reflected rising distrust in American internet giants' ability to control harmful content.

The ambassador said the government is temporarily blocking sites "to prevent speculative and mischievous attempts to spread rumours until investigations are concluded."

He urged expatriates to use social platforms to support one another but to "prevent inadvertently spread panic and mistrust."

'There was blood everywhere'

The police's Criminal Investigation Department, which is handling the investigation into the blasts, will look into those reports, Gunasekara said.

Earlier, Defense Minister Wijewardena described the blasts as a terrorist attack by extremists, and police said 13 suspects had been arrested, though there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Wijewardena said most of the bombings were believed to have been suicide attacks.

But officials have yet to say who they believe is behind the attacks. The Tamil Tigers, once a powerful rebel army known for their use of suicide bombers, were crushed by the government in 2009. They also had little history of targeting Christians.

While anti-Muslim bigotry fed by ultra-nationalist Buddhist has swept Sri Lanka in recent years, the island also has no history of violent Muslim militants. The country's small Christian community has seen only scattered incidents of harassment in recent years.

Sunday's attacks – mostly in or around Colombo, the capital – collapsed ceilings and blew out windows, killing worshippers and hotel guests in one scene after another of smoke, soot, blood, broken glass, screams and wailing alarms.

A morgue worker in the town of Negombo, outside Colombo, where St. Sebastian's Church was targeted, said many bodies were hard to identify because of the extent of the injuries. He spoke on condition of anonymity.

At the Shangri-La Hotel, a witness said "people were being dragged out" after the blast.

"There was blood everywhere," said Bhanuka Harischandra a 24-year-old from Colombo and founder of a tech marketing company. He was heading to the hotel for a meeting when it was bombed. "People didn't know what was going on. It was panic mode."

Most of those killed were Sri Lankans. But the three bombed hotels and one of the churches, St. Anthony's Shrine, are frequented by foreign tourists, and Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry said the bodies of at least 27 foreigners from a variety of countries were recovered.

The foreign victims included nationals from Turkey, Britain, China, India, Japan, Portugal and the US.

Streets in the capital were largely deserted on Monday morning, with most shops closed and a heavy deployment of soldiers and police. Stunned clergy and onlookers gathered at St. Anthony's Shrine, looking past the soldiers to the stricken church.

Curfew lifted after the chaotic night

The Sri Lankan government lifted a curfew that had been imposed during the night. But most social media remained blocked on Monday after officials said they needed to curtail the spread of false information and ease tension in the country of about 21 million people.

Wickremesinghe said he feared the massacre could trigger instability in Sri Lanka, and he vowed to "vest all necessary powers with the defence forces" to take action against those responsible.

Ranjith called on Sri Lanka's government to "mercilessly" punish those responsible "because only animals can behave like that."

The scale of the bloodshed recalled the worst days of Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war, when the Tamil Tigers, from the ethnic Tamil minority, sought independence from the Sinhalese-dominated country. The Sinhalese are largely Buddhist. The Tamils are Hindu, Muslim and Christian.

Sri Lanka, off the southern tip of India, is about 70 percent Buddhist. In recent years, tensions have been running high between hard-line Buddhist monks and Muslims.

Two Muslim groups in Sri Lanka condemned the church attacks, as did countries around the world. Catholic Pope Francis expressed condolences at the end of his traditional Easter Sunday blessing in Rome.

Six simultaneous bombs

Six nearly simultaneous blasts took place in the morning at the shrine and the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels in Colombo, as well as at two churches outside Colombo.

A few hours later, two more blasts occurred just outside Colombo, one at a guesthouse where two people were killed, the other near an overpass, a Sri Lankan military spokesman, Brig. Sumith Atapattu said.

Also, three police officers were killed during a search at a suspected safe house on the outskirts of Colombo when its occupants apparently detonated explosives to prevent arrest, authorities said.

Authorities said a large bomb had been found and defused late Sunday on an access road to the international airport.

Air Force Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said Monday that authorities found a pipe bomb filled with 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of explosives. It was large enough to have caused damage to a 400-metre (400-yard) radius, he said.

Harischandra, who witnessed the attack at the Shangri-La Hotel, said there was "a lot of tension" after the bombings, but added: "We've been through these kinds of situations before."

He said Sri Lankans are "an amazing bunch" and noted that his social media feed was flooded with photos of people standing in long lines to give blood.