Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he completely disagrees with his former attorney general and says that he and staff always acted appropriately on a potential prosecution of a major Canadian engineering company.

Ex-attorney general and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould testified earlier Wednesday that she experienced a consistent and sustained effort by many people in Trudeau's government to inappropriately interfere in the matter, including receiving "veiled threats."

Trudeau says the decision to avoid a prosecution and enter into a remediation agreement with Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin was hers and hers alone.

The company was facing allegations of corruption involving government contracts in Libya.

Wilson-Raybould called it "incredibly inappropriate" but said she didn't think it was illegal because she wasn't instructed to seek a settlement. She said 11 people tried to interfere in her prosecutorial discretion including Trudeau.

In a meeting with Trudeau, the prime minister raised the issue and asked her to "help out" with the case, she said.

Wilson-Raybould said she asked Trudeau if he was politically interfering with her role as attorney general and told him she would strongly advise against it.

"No, no, no. We just need to find a solution," she said Trudeau responded.

She said Trudeau told her that if SNC-Lavalin didn't get a deferred prosecution there would be jobs lost and the company would move its headquarters from Montreal to London and noted he was a lawmaker from Quebec.

Wilson-Raybould said she was "barraged" and subjected to "hounding" by members of the government.

Trudeau disputed her view of events.

"I strongly maintain, as I have from the beginning, that I and my staff always acted appropriately and professionally, and therefore I completely disagree with the characterization of the former attorney general about these events," he said at a news conference.

Trudeau said the decision on whether to forgo prosecution and enter a plea agreement with the company was hers and hers alone.

He also welcomed the investigation of the ethics commissioner while he rejected calls by the leader of the opposition Conservative Party to resign, saying Canadians will have a choice later this year in parliamentary elections.

"My job as prime minister is to stand up for jobs. I have done that and will continue to do that. That is a fundamental role of a Canadian prime minister," Trudeau said.

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer also said police should investigate and called Trudeau a disgraced prime minister. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the opposition NDP, said there should be a public inquiry but stopped short of c alling for Trudeau to step down.

"He may need to resign because of this," he said. "What we heard today was explosive."

Anna Desmarais spoke to TRT World and says the involvement of the prime minister's office, in this case, could be seen as a conflict of interest.

