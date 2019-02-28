Turkey has set up a landmark meteorological observation station in Antarctica, the coldest continent on earth.

The General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM) of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry established the first automatic meteorological observation station.

Earlier in February, a Turkish team travelled to Antarctica for 30 days as part of the Third National Antarctic Science Expedition.

During this time, the station on Horseshoe Island was set up after four days of tough work due to inclement weather.

“We endured the wind and the cold [while setting up the station]. Parameters like temperature, humidity, pressure, and snow will be measured at this station,” Mehmet Yikilmaz, an engineer at the MGM, told Anadolu Agency.

Noting that it was difficult to carry material against the powerful wind, Yikilmaz said around 450 kilograms of material was first brought to the coast of the island by helicopter, then carried to the hill where the base is located.

He added that a device to measure ozone above the continent will be set up in the long term, but for now, the priority was gathering meteorological data.

The newly built station will provide meteorological data such as wind speed, wind direction, heat, humidity, precipitation, pressure, snow depth, global solar radiation and sunshine duration for two years.