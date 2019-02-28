A high-level European Union (EU) delegation is in Istanbul on Thursday to hold investment and trade talks with Turkish officials.

Known as the High Level Economic Dialogue, the discussions are part of a series of meetings started in 2015 to iron out differences over a complex set of issues concerning trade and investment.

The EU side is led by European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen, while Turkey is represented by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

Besides the trade talks, the two sides will sign an agreement for a $1.1 billion railway line which includes an EU grant of around $313 million, one of the largest it has ever made in Turkey.

The Halkali Kapikule line will connect Turkey’s high speed railways with Europe. As well as facilitating passenger traffic, it aims to cut down transportation time for freight.

The project is being financed under the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance, a fund that the EU uses to promote reforms in countries that might one day join the union.

But the most contentious topic on the table is the Customs Union (CU), the backbone of Turkey’s economic integration with its European neighbours.

What is the Customs Union?

The CU agreement marked the culmination of a long wait for Turkey to be part of the single European market. It was meant to ensure the smooth flow of manufactured goods between Turkey and EU member states.

Talks on the CU began in 1963 but it took more than 30 years to reach an agreement.

It eliminated tariffs on the trade of goods and allowed Turkish cars, precision instruments, yachts, jeans, refrigerators, and many other products to move freely across the border with the EU.

The CU has helped increase the volume of trade between Turkey and EU from $37 billion in 1996 to over $164 billion in 2018. The EU is Turkey’s largest trading partner.