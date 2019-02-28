Algerians have been taking to the streets to protest against a possible fifth term for the country’s ailing President Abdel Aziz Bouteflika, who has been in power 20 years.

The country has been run by the same elite group since the successful 1954-1962 war of independence against France and Bouteflika has always been among them.

When he ran for a fourth term in office in 2014, many Algerians were dismayed by the decision but they did not direct their anger towards Bouteflika himself, rather they expressed dissatisfaction with the political system and status quo which they saw as an obstacle to overcome the country’s succession crisis.

Bouteflika has long been suffering from a series of health problems, including a stroke that left him confined to a wheelchair and unable to speak in 2013.

However, it did not stop him winning the 2014 election with 81.53 percent of the vote and taking office.

Following the results the opposition appeared to accuse the president’s inner circle, especially his youngest brother Said Bouteflika, and the country’s elite of taking advantage of his health condition to grab power and manipulate politics.

Since the end of the civil war, which resulted in independence, the country has undergone a process of normalisation and Bouteflika has slightly changed the political balances replacing the once-powerful senior intelligence and security service with civilians at the centre of Algerian politics.

In 1989, the country gave up its one-party system but the attempt failed when the government decided to cancel the 1991 election after the Islamic Salvation Front won the first round of the parliamentary vote.

Since then, elections have not been seen as free and transparent and there is still an ongoing discussion about the development of political and power relations within the country.

Besides that, Bouteflika has not been successful in addressing socio-economic disparities and difficulties. The country still suffers from the same endemic problems.

Most of the population has experienced a decline in the quality of basic social services, including education and healthcare. Unemployment is high and most jobs are poorly paid.