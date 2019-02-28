Nigeria’s former general and self-described converted democrat, Muhammadu Buhari secured his second term on Tuesday as president of Africa’s biggest economy and most populous nation.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to you for judging me worthy of continuing to serve you and for your peaceful conduct,” Buhari said in his victory speech. He also promised to tackle systematic corruption, the county’s deadly insecurity problem and the economic crisis that has sent youth unemployment skyrocketing.

Buhari won 56 percent of the vote, compared with 41 percent for the main opposition candidate and wealthy businessman Atiku Abubakar, who sought to tap into discontentment at unemployment and inflation by vowing to create jobs and double the size of the economy.

However, soon after the election results were announced, Abubakar rejected the re-election of incumbent Buhari and vowed to challenge the “sham” result in court.

Abubakar’s rejection has raised concerns that the dispute could stir more bloodshed with at least 47 people already killed during the voting process which was delayed for a week.

Buhari: The man of rules

Buhari made history in the 2015 elections as the first Nigerian to oust a president through the ballot box. When he unseated then-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan, he was welcomed as a ‘Messiah’ due to his reputation for harsh discipline.

The majority of Nigerians hoped clean Buhari would crush the Boko Haram insurgency and corruption that has blighted Nigeria for decades. Wielding a broom, Buhari played up the role as the clean-up man.

His reputation came from his career in the army. When he seized power in 1983 as a military ruler, he promised to clean the stables of a mismanaged country and took a tough line including deploying the soldiers armed with whips at bus stops to prevent unruliness in bus queues.

During his first term in the office, the disciplinary former general showed that his pledge to fight corruption remained popular, particularly when combined with the extended social welfare programmes and infrastructure projects.

Despite inheriting widespread goodwill, his first term has been difficult, and he faced serious — and unanswered — questions about his health. He spent more than 150 days outside the country for unspecified medical treatment in London.