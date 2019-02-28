While Istanbul’s most loyal visitors often pride themselves on having intimate knowledge of this vast city, the going list - Taksim, Sultanahmet, and for the more seasoned, Suleimanieh, Eminonu and Uskudar - leaves much to be desired.

The sheer size of the city can perhaps be blamed on ignorance of its more authentic corners in much the same way tourists to London are oblivious to rustic, quintessentially English neighborhoods such as Richmond and Hampstead.

Still, the fact that Istanbul remains the most visited city among Arabs, for instance, makes tackling such oversights long overdue.

Here are some places that will no doubt pleasantly surprise the world’s wanderers:

Cengelkoy

Distinguished by wooden-style mansions overlooking Istanbul’s waters (some restored and others waiting redevelopment), this little-known neighbourhood near Uskudar on the Asian side offers visitors a distinct flavor of its own.

Where other parts of Istanbul have become metropolitan, urbanized hubs, this area’s friendly people still have a closely-knit community. Some would argue that Cengelkoy is one of the most picturesque villages to have graced Istanbul’s shores.

Wander across the district’s main area for the local fish and vegetable markets and get a glimpse of the district’s most iconic houses. Despite its strong local imprint, residents from other neighborhoods flock to the area during the weekend.

Like in Cihangir, visitors can also find a tea garden (only this time, under a gigantic, municipality-protected tree with a branch that is more than 10 metres long).

Boats can be seen docking at the pier throughout the day, often with avid fishing fans on board.

Cihangir

This colorful neighborhood, ironically not far from Taksim, is brimming with expats. Its vintage buildings give it a flagrant time warp feel.

The alleyways of this famous Beyoglu neighborhood are overlooked by greenery and inundated with colorful houses, cafes and other authentic boutiques, while some of its upper streets offer breathtaking vantage points to the city's waters and mosque-laden landscapes.

Concrete blocks are periodically placed on the streets to stop the hustle and bustle of Istanbul from disturbing the neighborhood's picturesque quality.

The area is named after the son of Suleiman the Magnificent, the longest ruling sultan of the Ottoman era. The local mosque, which was built in his honor, happens to offer arguably the best views of the Bosphorus.

With several galleries dotting its streets, Cihangir gradually became home to expatriates who couldn’t afford to live in other European strongholds. The area is also home to several museums, including the Orhan Kemal Museum, a famous Turkish literary authority, and a famous tea garden that hosts readers, artists and actors around the clock.

The chic, yet hippy, neighborhood has a rampant night life for the young and restless and the upscale 5. Kat terrace also offers extensive views of the Bosphorus and international cuisine.

Fatih, Balat and Fener

Despite claims to seasoned travel, a great many Istanbul lovers are more likely than not to have never heard of any of these districts. In fact, less than a single percent of the city’s yearly tourists visit them (despite them making UNESCO status).

Naturally, history advocates will insist that getting to know their alleyways is tantamount to truly fathoming the city’s rich history, not least because different ethnic and religious groups have co-existed here centuries, resulting in an amalgam of color, structures and flavors yet to be seen elsewhere in Istanbul.

One reason that this area, located near the bustling Eminonu area, is seldom visited may be the fact that it is a little 'too local’ (some corners are slums) and thus, daunting for non-Turkish-speaking wanderers.

The three districts lie within the fort walls of the old city and offer an impressive vantage point over the Golden Horn, or Halic, Istanbul’s primary gateway to the Bosphorus.

At the heart of Fatih lies a culinary open-air market offering cuisine made by ethnic Turks from other regions, something other tourist areas have yet to offer.

Avid travellers may also be surprised to learn that Fatih is also home to the city’s second largest ex-Byzantine monastery after the famous Aya Sofia, which has since been re-established as a mosque in a district that is home to Ottoman-style houses that are more than two centuries old.