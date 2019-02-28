Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday discussed the recent tension between Pakistan and India, Turkish presidential sources said.

According to a statement from the Pakistani prime ministry, Erdogan expressed appreciation for Imran Khan’s move to release a captured Indian fighter pilot that had entered Pakistani airspace on Wednesday.

The statement added that Khan thanked Erdogan for his “constant support for Pakistan and the Kashmiri people.”

Earlier in the day, Khan had said he would call Erdogan to ask for his help to defuse the tension with India.