Senegalese President Macky Sall easily won a second term without the need for a runoff, election officials announced on Thursday in the West African country.

The four opposition candidates said they would not pursue a legal challenge, ending days of uncertainty in this democracy long known for its peaceful transfers of power.

Earlier in the week, the opposition had denied unofficial reports that Sall won an outright majority, and they told their supporters to prepare for a second round.

The joint statement released on Thursday afternoon by the opposition said that while they firmly rejected the outcome, "we will not be taking any recourse at the constitutional council."

There were scattered reports of university students protesting but no large demonstrations after the result was announced on live TV and radio, a rarity in a region of the world where post-election violence is common in many countries.

The incumbent leader received 58.3 percent of the vote, according to Judge Demba Kandji, president of the commission tasked with releasing the election results.

Provisional results show that top opposition candidate Idrissa Seck took 20.5 percent of the vote while Ousmane Sonko had 15.7 percent.

The 57-year-old Sall had sought re-election on his record of building roads and creating jobs, calling himself "the builder of modern Senegal."

No trickle-down effect