'Youth for Climate’ protests continue in Brussels
Around 1,500 students demand eco-friendly policies and affordable train services prices in Belgium
Youths shout slogans as they march during a climate protest in Brussels, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. / AP
March 1, 2019

Dozens of young Belgians marched on Thursday to protest the government's policies on climate.

Around 1,500 high school and university students descended upon the city for the 8th time for protest calling for action on climate change.

The students gathered in front of Brussels’ North Railway Station as part of the protest with a theme "Youth for Climate" and walked up the Brussels-Midi station.

Demonstrators chanted slogans and carried colored banners calling on the government to prioritize policies combating global warming and climate change.

They demand government to adopt eco-friendly transport policy and call for more affordable train services prices.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Antwerp.

Growing movement

The first march of young people started in January. 

The movement of climate activists has kept growing with youngsters hitting the streets of Brussels each Thursday.

Similar protests have held in various European countries including France, the Netherlands, UK, Germany and Sweden.

SOURCE:AA
