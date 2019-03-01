The Assad regime continues to attack residential areas in Idlib, Syria, causing scores of civilian casualties, according to a UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) report released on Thursday.

The Sochi agreement in which Turkey and Russia agreed to declare Syria's northwestern Idlib province a demilitarised zone led to a significant decrease in armed conflict in the region.

"Hostilities elsewhere, however, remain ongoing," said the report.

Located in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib was designated last May as a de-escalation zone, where acts of aggression are expressly forbidden.

Attacks by pro-regime forces in Idlib and western Aleppo as well as those carried out by the (Syrian Democratic Forces) SDF — a group which is dominated by the YPG/PKK terror organisation — and the international coalition in Deir Ezzor, continue with no measures taken to protect civilians.

Civilians in areas recently retaken by pro-Assad forces, including in Eastern Ghouta and Daraa, similarly suffer from a general absence of the rule of law, according to the report.

Thousands of women, men and children continue to be unlawfully interned or detained with some of them held in deplorable conditions in makeshift camps unfit to meet their basic needs.

Regime forces detain civilians both as a method of retaliation and intelligence gathering.

After benefiting from sweeping offensives in the south, the regime and its allies turned their focus last August to Idlib — the last remaining opposition stronghold.

Dozens of air raids were conducted across the governorate through August and September, decimating residential areas and targeting specially protected buildings including hospitals.

The report underlined that despite the creation of the demilitarised zone, numerous civilians, including women and children, were killed in areas that it encompassed.