Huawei Device Co Ltd and Huawei Device USA Inc pleaded not guilty to US fraud, trade secrets conspiracy and other charges, and a trial date was set for March 2020, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The two companies were charged in an indictment unsealed last month that they conspired to steal T-Mobile US Inc trade secrets between 2012 and 2014.

The charges have added to pressure from the US government on Huawei, the world’s biggest telecommunications equipment maker. Washington is trying to prevent American companies from buying Huawei routers and switches and is pressing allies to do the same.

T-Mobile had accused Huawei of stealing technology called "Tappy," which mimicked human fingers and was used to test smartphones. Huawei has said the two companies settled their disputes in 2017.

Separately, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have charged Huawei and its affiliates with bank and wire fraud on allegations that they violated sanctions against Iran.