The US on Thursday offered up to $1 million for information leading to the identification or whereabouts of Osama bin Laden's son.

The State Department described Hamza bin Laden as a "key leader" within al Qaeda who is growing in prominence within the US-designated terror group.

The junior bin Laden has released audio and video messages on the internet calling for attacks against the West and has threatened revenge for his father's 2011 killing by US forces, the department said in a statement.

Osama bin Laden was killed that year in a covert operation carried out in Abbottabad, Pakistan at a compound where the al-Qaeda leader was holed up.