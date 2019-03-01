The death toll from a car bombing and clashes between security forces and gunmen near a hotel in Somalia's capital has risen to 29, police said on Friday.

At least 80 others were injured in the attack near a hotel and a judge's residence on a busy street in Mogadishu, police Captain Mohamed Hussein said.

Security forces were still fighting to neutralise some militants holed up inside a building close to the Maka Almukarramah hotel, which the group Al Shabab said had been the target.

He said the death toll could rise as many of the wounded are still being treated in hospitals.