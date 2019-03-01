Turkey's largest navy drill in its history aims to provide trust and stability around Turkey and contribute to the shared goals of NATO rather than threatening its neighbours, Turkish military sources said.

Requesting not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that the Blue Homeland 2019 military drill is a joint military exercise conducted with the attendance of other forces to test the weapons and military systems of Turkish Naval Forces.

It began on Wednesday with the participation of 103 navy ships in the Black Sea, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, which surround the country as the Turkish military is testing its war-fighting capabilities.

The drill also aims to boost the efficiency of the systems of command and control.

As part of the four-day drill, the Turkish navy is visiting 33 Turkish harbours and seven others abroad in the Black Sea. The visits seek to contribute to friendship and peace.