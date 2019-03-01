The US State Department on Thursday offered a $1 million reward for information on Hamza bin Laden, the son of late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

A statement released by the US State Department says Hamza has been one of the leaders within the terror organisation since at least August 2015, citing his integration into the group’s media production as evidence.

Who is Hamza bin Laden and why he is wanted now?

Hamza bin Laden, who was officially designated ‘a global terrorist’ by the US in 2017, was reportedly the favourite son of Osama.

Letters found in his father’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan indicate that Hamza was groomed by him for Al Qaeda leadership.

Last year, a UN report also strengthened this idea, claiming that Hamza has “continued to emerge as a leading figure” in the group.

There is also some speculation about his whereabouts. Hamza is believed to have spent years along with his mother in Iran where he married the daughter of Mohamed Atta, one of the leaders behind the 9/11 terror attacks.