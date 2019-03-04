Istanbul’s famed Halic, or the Golden Horn as its old residents call it because of its shape, is a primary waterway between the Bosphorus and the Marmara Sea. For thousands of years, it has served as a grand symbol of the city’s beauty and richness, its tranquil waters separating the city’s historic centre from its suburbs.

Halic, which means ‘gulf’ in Arabic, has long served as a natural harbour sheltering the city from invading naval fleets during the Greek, Roman and Byzantine eras up until Ottoman times when lovers and families could be seen in traditional rowboats relaxing away from the hustle of urban life.

But in the 1950s, a few decades after the founding of the Turkish republic, Halic became a victim of the harsh industrialisation of Istanbul as the urban sprawl overran the city’s historic quarters, hitting the Golden Horn badly.

“I came to Istanbul in 1986. The situation [in Halic] was awful both in itself and in its environs. Slaughterhouses, slums and nondescript abandoned buildings were standing in old ruinous neighbourhoods,” says Bekir Kayacan, a professor of economics at Istanbul University.

The terrible smell spreading from the beautiful old waters of Halic made it unbearable to live close to the water.

“Halic had been completely turned into a waste container,” Kayacan, who is also a board member of several environmental NGOs, including the Association for Solidarity with Environment Organisations and the Environment Foundation, told TRT World.

From the 1950s to the late 1980s excrement from densely populated neighbourhoods flowed into Halic along with other industrial waste and practically prevented any sea transportation.

(Images obtained by TRT World show the drastic change to the Bosphorus straits between 1997 and 2012)

From Dalan to Erdogan

During the conservative Motherland Party governance, Bedrettin Dalan, the former mayor of Istanbul from 1984 to 1989, launched the first initiative to fight back against the growing waste crisis in Halic, Kayacan said.

Dalan, who is famous for his blue eyes in Turkey, famously said during his tenure that "the waters of the Golden Horn will be the same colour as my eyes."

Kayacan said: “He began waste cleaning efforts by demolishing slums, deserted buildings and factories. That was a crucial process [for Halic].”

But cleaning efforts stalled during the tenure of Nurettin Sozen, a leftist mayor, who took over the municipality from Dalan in 1989.

Sozen’s stormy tenure was marked by several controversies ranging from the metropolis’ constant water cuts to serious waste management issues which even led to a methane explosion in the city’s Umraniye district on the Asia side of the city in 1993. Sozen also faced several accusations of corruption during his tenure.

In 1994, fed up with Sozen’s incompetence and controversies, Istanbulites made a remarkable decision for the future of the metropolis, whose population was fast approaching the 10 million mark at the time. Contradicting almost every poll, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Welfare Party (RP) politician from Istanbul, was elected unexpectedly.

Erdogan, who would later become the country’s prime minister and president, was determined to resolve critical issues facing the metropolis: water cuts, transportation inadequacies, air pollution and waste management.

During his short tenure, forcibly interrupted in 1997 by the culprits of Turkey’s post-modern coup, many credited Erdogan for addressing the city’s most crucial issues.

Since Erdogan’s forced departure in 1997, Istanbulites elected back-to-back mayors who have been politically affiliated or connected to Erdogan. His successful tenure persuaded many Turks to consecutively vote for the Justice and Development Party (AK Party)—which Erdogan established in the early 2000s—and has governed the country since 2003.

Among other issues, Erdogan particularly focused on cleaning Halic, a legacy he left to his successors who have continued to implement the project.

“After he became the mayor in 1994, he has attached great importance on the cleansing efforts in Halic,” said Salih Gunduz, the system development manager at the Directorate of Marine Services for the municipality.

“He launched (the project) at a time when some academicians were even suggesting that Halic’s water area should be completely closed off and joined with surrounding shores,” Gunduz told TRT World.

The Halic project

Until 1994, there was a lot of discussion about Halic, but little action.

“Nobody offered a practical project with a straight financial plan to address the problem until Recep Tayyip Erdogan became mayor,” said Izzet Ozturk, a professor of environmental engineering at the Istanbul Technical University (ITU), who became the leading academic working on the Halic project. He is also currently a board member of the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration.