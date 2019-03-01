Indian forces on Friday fought battles with rebels in Kashmir that left seven dead, whilst trading fierce artillery barrages with Pakistani rivals along the troubled territory's angry ceasefire line.

Seven people were killed in the latest raids that have been staged virtually daily since a Kashmiri suicide bomber hit a convoy in the Himalayan region on February 14 killing over 40 Indian paramilitaries.

Troops laid siege to a house in the Handwara district of India-administered Kashmir, believing they had killed two rebels inside.

However one survived, a police official told AFP.

Hours after the firing stopped when Indian soldiers and police went in to retrieve the bodies a rebel emerged from debris and opened fire, killing four soldiers before he was shot dead.

A civilian was killed in later protests against rebel deaths, officials said.

'Very high risk of escalation'

Indian and Pakistan fighter jets staged tit-for-tat raids as they wrangled over responsibility for the February suicide attack.

India blamed Pakistan, which denied any role in an armed uprising in Muslim-majority Kashmir that has left tens of thousands dead since 1989.

Pakistan's promise to release an Indian pilot shot down in the aerial dogfight this week eased the threat of a wider conflict between the neighbours.

But there are heightened fears that Kashmir could become the focus of new tensions.

"There is a very high risk of escalation towards localised, but more intense direct Indian-Pakistani military confrontation in Kashmir," Jane's Intelligence service said in a study this week.

Alongside the raids, heavy mortar and artillery fire across the Line of Control –– which has separated Kashmir into rival sectors since 1947 –– sent residents on both sides scurrying for cover.

At least one person was killed by mortar fire that has intensified in a worrying sign that Kashmir faces prolonged fallout from new hostilities between India and Pakistan.