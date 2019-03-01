The Canadian government cleared the way on Friday for extradition proceedings against the chief financial officer of Huawei, who faces charges in the United States.

Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver last December and is currently under house arrest. She will appear in a Vancouver court at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1800 GMT) on March 6, when a date will be set for her extradition hearing.

"Today, department of Justice Canada officials issued an authority to proceed, formally commencing an extradition process in the case of Ms. Meng Wanzhou," the government said in a statement.

TRT World spoke to Evan Duggan who is following the updates from Vancouver.

In late January the US Justice Department charged Meng and Huawei of conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran.

China, whose relations with Canada have deteriorated badly over the affair, denounced the decision and repeated previous demands for Meng's release.

Legal experts had predicted Ottawa would give the go-ahead for extradition proceedings, given the close judicial relationship between Canada and the United States.

It could be years though before Meng is ever sent to the United States, since Canada's slow-moving justice system allows many decisions to be appealed.

Meng's lawyers said they were disappointed and described the US charges as politically motivated.