The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Friday said it found “reasonable grounds” that chlorine was used as a weapon in the Douma district of Eastern Ghouta, Syria in 2018.

The Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) of the OPCW issued its final report on the investigation regarding the "incident of alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon" in April last year.

"The FFM’s [Fact-Finding Mission] activities regarding this allegation included on-site visits to collect environmental samples, conduct witness interviews and gather data," the OPCW said in the report.

It also analysed a number of inputs including witness testimonies, environmental and biomedical samples analysis results, toxicological and ballistic analyses and additional digital information from witnesses, according to the report.

"Regarding the alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in Douma, the evaluation and analysis of all the above-referenced information gathered by the FFM provide reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon has taken place on 7 April 2018," it said.

The report revealed the toxic chemical contained "reactive chlorine" and was likely "molecular chlorine".