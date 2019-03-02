Turkey’s capital Ankara hosted the second meeting of a bilateral Turkish-US group to coordinate the American troop withdrawal from Syria, a diplomatic source said Friday.

The US pullout from Manbij, Syria and the area east of the Euphrates River, where Turkey has promised a counter-terrorist operation, topped the meeting's agenda.

The US currently has more than 2,000 troops deployed in Syria, but announced last December that they were leaving, revised this week to say some 200-400 would stay.

The group meeting in Ankara is operating as a sub-unit of the Syria Working Group established in February 2018 between Turkey and the US.

After the meeting, neither side commented, but both sides will continue staying in contact on all developments from the region.

Getting weapons back from YPG/PKK

One of Turkey’s top concerns is that the US, while withdrawing, takes back weapons and ammunition it gave to the terrorist YPG/PKK, as it pledged.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.

The YPG is the group's Syrian branch and makes up majority of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF.

The US has allied itself with the PKK/YPG to fight Daesh in Syria, but Turkey argues that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

Turkey also does not want former US bases to fall into the hands of the terrorists after its withdrawal, saying they should either be destroyed or handed over to Turkey.