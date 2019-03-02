French Yellow Vest protesters gathered for the 16th straight weekend in Paris and other cities on Saturday to show they were still against the government's economic policies they see as favouring the rich.

In Paris, protesters gathered at the Arc de Triomphe monument as a march was planned through the well-off western neighbourhoods of the capital.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated a call for calm, pointing at "unacceptable" outbreaks of violence since the movement began in November.

Macron is stubborn

Organisers said they want to maintain pressure on the government as a two-month "grand debate" initiated by Macron to let ordinary French people express their views on the country's economic and democratic issues ends this month.

"We continue our Saturday protests because Macron simply does not answer to our demands," Sophie Tissier, Yellow Vest coordinator said.