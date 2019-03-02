WORLD
2 MIN READ
Flash floods kill at least 20 in Afghanistan
Heavy rains struck Kandahar city and six districts on Friday, engulfing up to 2,000 homes and sweeping away cars, the UN agency coordinating relief efforts says.
Flash floods kill at least 20 in Afghanistan
An Afghan man carries his belongings over wet ground after a flood in Afghanistan in April 2014. (Representational image) / AFP
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
March 2, 2019

At least 20 people including children were killed in southern Afghanistan by flash floods that engulfed up to 2,000 homes and swept away cars, the UN agency coordinating relief efforts said on Saturday.

Heavy rains struck Kandahar city and six districts on Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of HumanitarianAffairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

Afghan government officials said hundreds of houses in Herat province were destroyed in flash floods.

Flood-affected families have been evacuated to secure areas in the districts and Kandahar city, including schools, mosques and government buildings.

RECOMMENDED

Civilians missing

At least 10 people, including children, were missing in Arghandab, Daman, Spin Boldak and Dand districts.

The OCHA statement said a large number of Kochi (nomadic) families, about 500 people, were stranded on the river bank and there was an urgent need for air support to rescue them.

The rugged mountainous terrain, heavy snowfall and lack of roads were retarding the pace of immediate relief and rescue operations, said a senior official working for the Afghanistan Natural Disaster Management Authority in Kabul.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials