At least 20 people including children were killed in southern Afghanistan by flash floods that engulfed up to 2,000 homes and swept away cars, the UN agency coordinating relief efforts said on Saturday.

Heavy rains struck Kandahar city and six districts on Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of HumanitarianAffairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

Afghan government officials said hundreds of houses in Herat province were destroyed in flash floods.

Flood-affected families have been evacuated to secure areas in the districts and Kandahar city, including schools, mosques and government buildings.